Confederate flag flies over Augusta city property

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Magnolia Cemetery is more than 200 years old though many in our area have never set foot in it they have never seen the confederate battle flag that has flown here for years.

Over the graves of about 300 confederate dead in Magnolia Cemetery, the most recognized symbol of the confederacy flies, its existence surprising to the commissioner who represents the area.

“I did not know a confederate flag was flying in Magnolia Cemetery,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

The flag has been a part of the cemetery for decades, but like the confederate monument on Broad surprising it’s future is uncertain as protests against racial injustice grip the nation, but Hardie Davis says fighting racism goes beyond and much deeper than removing confederate symbols.

“Let’s just take monuments down that becomes a sedative and this is not a time in our nation’s history and certainly not in Augusta where I’m in pursuit of a sedative,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Joyce Law is an Augusta historian who spends a lot of time in Magnolia Cemetery and sees the confederate flags on the graves and the larger flag above the graves.

“The major flag should stay because it is indicative of the section and we do want to honor that individual history,” said Law.

“Anything honoring the confederacy on city property I don’t think it should be,if they want to do that on private property that’s one thing but not on city property,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

The protests across the country for racial justice has brought a lot of attention to the confederate monuments and symbols certainly Augusta now not immune in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.