Community leaders break ground on Hub for Community Innovation in Harrisburg

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Leaders from the Community Foundation for the CSRA, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA, and the Medical College of Georgia Foundation broke ground on two new projects Tuesday.

The Hub for Community Innovation, the larger of the buildings, puts multiple non profits all in one place.

Rendering of the Hub for Community Innovation



” What we’re hoping to do is to not only build up and focus on the services they provide, but to give them the ability to serve more people,” CEOo of the Community Foundation for the CSRA, Shell Barry said.

Located on Chafee Avenue near the corner of Fenwick Street, on the Eastern boundary of Harrisburg, the hub will make it easier for residents to access resources like a literacy center and a health care center serving uninsured patients.

It also provides a resource for food in an area that’s struggled with access to fresh and healthy food options.



” Being able to expand their impact and being able to teach people how to grow and harvest their own food not only solves some of that gap with no grocery store downtown, but it solves it with healthy food,” Barry said.

The other building — a 16,000 square foot headquarters for the Boys and Girls club will be in the heart of an undeserved area.

Rendering of Boys and Girls Club Headquarters



” Transportation is a huge barrier for so many of our kids in and around Augusta because there’s not easy access. So its important that we go where the kids and families are so we can provide that support,” CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA, Kim Evans said.

The Hub and the new headquarters for the Boys and Girls Club are expected to open in Spring 2022.

