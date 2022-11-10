AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– Hitting the red carpet with their best Black Panther fits and Marvel comic costumes, many people came out to the Black Panther Premiere for a good cause.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to Cancer support services at the Georgia Cancer Center.

“We go to bat for cancer warriors work very heavily together with Georgia cancer center and basically the needs of cancer cancer fighters we take care of them and their medical teams in regards to lodging housing transportation” said Gordon Renshaw, Cancer Support Services.

Jason Conley is one of the actors in the movie, he says he grateful to join in on the movement.

“I’ve just been thankful in place I have the opportunity to work in like movies and TV shows i’ve been doing and anything that helps to Bring attention to that is great” said Jason Conley, actor.

Extras in the film were also in on hand for tonight’s festivities.

“We did a part in the movie my mom who is 71 years old she was one of the villagers in Mexico so it was her first experience being a background actor and she was very excited to work in there” said Alba Mera.

The Georgia Cancer center serve patients who are big fans of comic book series and movies—organizers made sure fans walked into a fun experience .

“And as cliché as this sounds and I know they probably get tired of hearing it but keep hope alive there’s so many people on our campus that care about the patients that we serve that care about the mission of the Georgia cancer center so keep up the good fight you got a lot of people in your corner” said Jada Mister.