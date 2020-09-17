‘Common sense is missing in D.C. these days’ says Donald Trump Jr. at campaign rally in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Donald Trump Jr. visited the Hostess City Wednesday to spread his father’s “Make America Great Again” message.

Trump Jr., the president’s eldest child, headlined a campaign rally at the Savannah Convention Center.

To no surprise, he took more than a few stabs at his father’s opponent, Joe Biden. Trump Jr. boasted the president’s recent peace deal and previous achievements in criminal justice reform.

“He’s going to fix racial inequality in this country,” Trump Jr. said of Biden, asking, “Why didn’t you do that when you were the vice president to the first African American president?”

“Why did Donald Trump have to take on criminal justice reform, pass First Step Act?” he continued.

Under 10 minutes until we hear from @DonaldJTrumpJr I’m told at least 450 chairs were set up and now even more are standing around the room. pic.twitter.com/RlJhVCFbYz — Ricardo Lewis (@RicardoWSAV) September 16, 2020

Ahead of the event, there was some concern surrounding COVID-19.

Calling the rally “reckless” and “dangerous,” the Democratic Party of Georgia released a statement saying the event shows the Trump campaign cares more about the election than the lives of local residents.

Some safety measures were in place during the rally, with chairs spaced out, remind attendees to social distance.

The campaign also provided hand sanitizer and masks to those who need them.

In a one-on-one interview with News 3, Trump Jr. also answered questions on how his father is handling the coronavirus pandemic after a report that he’s been downplaying the virus.

“Bob Woodward has to sell a book that’s his job but when Dr. Fauci comes out and says I never once heard Donald Trump downplay the coronavirus,” Trump Jr. said. “I don’t want my commander and chief to be hysterical. I don’t want him to panic. I want him to remain calm. I want him to show that example to the American people so he acted and he made the tough decisions.”

And Trump Jr. said another one of those tough decisions was shutting down travel to stop the spread of the virus.

“Think at what point in history would it be racist or crazy to shut down travel from the epicenter, from the heart of a deadly disease outbreak. That’s just common sense but common sense is missing in D.C. these days,” Trump Jr. said.

Savannah was just one of Trump Jr.’s five stops this week. He also traveled to Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.