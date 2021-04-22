Committee wants to better track ambulance service

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders want to better track ambulance service.

The emergency services sub-committee is working to improve response times with the city’s provider Gold Cross.

One problem, the city can’t track when Gold Cross ambulances leave on a call and when they arrive on the scene.

“I think it’s imperative that we know when the call is received when the call was dispatched and when the emergency vehicle arrives on scene I think those are very important elements to see how our service is working,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Augusta’s 9-1-1- Director saying the problem is the city’s computers and Gold Cross’s computers are not inter-connected , adding the software is available but at a cost.