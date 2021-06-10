Commissioners take construction walk through of progress on Augusta Jewish Museum

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The Augusta Jewish Museum is one step closer to opening its doors after signing a lease with the city of Augusta.



” To see it come to this point and to see the construction progress that they’ve made and the pieces they were able to maintain throughout this process is pretty exciting for the community,” City of Augusta Central Services Director Takiyah Douse said.

Thursday, commissioners got a first hand look at the progress that’s been made.

Jack Weinstein, president of Augusta Jewish Museum says the museum which is devoted to Jewish history will serve as a way to educate the community.



” I just want people to understand that museums as a whole are important. No matter what we do in a town like this people need to learn everything,” Weinstein said.

Phase one of the education center is now complete and exhibits will be installed before its grand opening in July .

Phase two includes the cultural center — built in 1869 it is the oldest synagogue in Augusta.

When renovations are complete it will be a rental venue to raise money for the museum and help to answer questions people may have about Judaism.

” If you just talk to somebody you have one opinion, but if you had something where you go that clarifies that question that you’re asking I think that’s important,” Weinstein said.