Commissioners see where storm water funds have gone

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders getting a better understanding where the storm water fees are going.

Commissioners calling for a review of the nearly five-year old program.

Commissioner getting pages of documents showing the program has brought in more than 60 million dollars

and funded about 25 million dollars in projects.

But after seeing this data some are still questioning the program.

“If you can’t convince them with facts baffle them with B.S. and I think that’s what they are doing is trying to baffle everybody you know I don’t care the numbers are not adding up,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

City leaders learning that almost five million dollars from the fee goes for staff salaries, and another 1 point eight million dollars is transferred to the General Fund.