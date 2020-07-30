Commissioners hear proposals for streetlight fee increases

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Two years ago thousands of Richmond County residents saw an increase in their streetlight fees this was done to offset a big deficit in the streetlight fund. now Richmond County officials are back looking at more.

For some commissioners when it comes to paying for streetlights its like deja-vu.

“Two years ago there was a plan put in place according to our finance and others would have paid down the shortfall within five years apparently that’s not happening because the numbers are wrong,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But Augusta finance officials say when it comes to streetlights the numbers still don’t add up.

The say what resident are paying isn’t enough to keep the lights on and maintained .

“If we don’t do something about it its going to continue to eat up money and we’re going to have a deficit so we’re just going to have to take a hard look at it,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Commissioners looking a two proposals, both would increase the street light fees for home owners and business owners who had their fees increase two years ago.

Another proposal on the table would start charging those without lights on their streets 52 dollars a year,right now these resident pay nothing.

“As it stands right now most of my district doesn’t pay street light fees because we don’t have street lights I don’t think it’s fair to charge those constituent for something they’re not receiving,” said Commissioner Garrett.

A work session on streetlights provided a lot more questions than answers and one of those questions is why is raising fees back on the table.

“We need to take a closer look at where the money is going where it’s been going and we need to fully understand while there’s such a shortfall in streetlights right now,” said Commissioner Garrett.

The street light subcommittee will meet to look at these two options for streetlight fees commissions will have to decide whether or not they will try to push to get it on this year’s tax bills which come out in September or wait until 2021.