Commissioner blasts landbank;law enforcement response to crime and blight

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) An Augusta commissioner saying its time to abolish the city’s Land Bank Authority.

The authority has taken in hundreds of forfeited properties, with the idea they can be redeveloped and put back on the tax rolls.

But commissioner Marion Williams says properties near Perry Avenue and others are not being maintained by the authority, leading to crime and blight.

“These people are suffering and the good people living in the area are begging for help and the Sheriff’s Department the Marshal’s Department, code enforcement in my opinion has not done anything I am very disappointed,” said Commissioner Williams.

Williams said he wanted to hear from the Marshal’s Office and Sheriff’s Office at today’s meeting.

Commissioners voting to see the Landbanks list of properties and its rules at its next meeting.