Commission wants changes at Fire Department, but takes no action

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The Fire Department needs assessment talks about dysfunction in the department, for city officials it is a burning issue.

“Many calls concerning this issue and I know at this point in time this is probably, pardon the pun, hottest issue in the government,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

An issue that’s been smoldering for months this summer the Professional Firefighters Association called for Chief James to resign or be fired.

Commissioners approved a 25 thousand dollar needs assessment that found the chain of command nonexistent in the fire department and Chief James and leadership issues, city leaders saying it can no longer be business as usual at the fire department

“There are some changes that need to be made but to remove him or not I’m not making that decision but something’s got to happen there’s got to be some relief somewhere,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

But others say study offers recommendations to improve the department, and they would like to put those into action first.

“I think once we implement the changes that are needed, we see where they go see if it works, if it doesn’t then maybe we’ll need a change in leadership,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Changes will be coming to the Fire Department but city leaders don’t know now how big those changes will be right now in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

And while Commissioners didn’t discuss the Fire Chief, they did talk about rewarding Sheriff Richard Roundtree, agreeing to increase his salary to 176-500 dollars, this40 thousand-dollar raise will start in January.