Commission talks removing Coliseum Authority members

Some Augusta Commissioners are talking about cleaning house at the Coliseum Authority.

Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson telling Commissioners the Authority has not moved forward on plans for a new arena at the current site, because four members of the authority will not approve it.

Commissioner Ben Hasan says primary voters last year, and commissioners said they preferred the downtown location. So Hasan called for the removal of the four members,

No action on that so far.

“Well I’m hoping today, that this is a wake up call that the commission is serious about us moving forward the commission knows that it costs us money that everyday we sit idyl and they kind of beat me up for not moving forward so yeah I hope they understand the importance of going forward,” said Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson.

The City Attorney expressed concerns about whether commissioners could remove the four members at today’s meeting. They’ll talk about it again when they meet next month.