Commission makes little progress on SPLOST proposals

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) City leaders have come to a general consensus on about 118 million dollars for the next SPLOST but that still leaves tens of millions of dollars of decisions to make and following today’s meeting a lot of people say a lot of progress was not made.

They making a list, but some city leaders were not happy with the effort so far.

“A lot did not get accomplished on this meeting today I guess everybody has their minds made up,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners are working to get on the same page, weeding through 900 million dollars in requests the goal a 250-million-dollar final package however city leaders saying now that figure could grow.

“When you look at the revenues increasing in Richmond County this is not that big of an impact to go from 250 to 260 or 265,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Last week commissioners saw the designs for the new arena and were told the Coliseum Authority needs 25 million dollars from the next SPLOST to keep the project on track,

“That wasn’t discussed today I was waiting for that to come up if the SPLOST don’t pass then what,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissions did not come to any agreements on a 18-million-dollar request for public safety vehicle r during the 50-minute meeting.

Or 6 million for new Fire Trucks.

Or a 25-million-dollar request for drainage and storm water.

“We’re paying storm water fee every month and we’re taking in about 14 million dollars a year why do we need a special option tax to add more of that on,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy is pushing for 15 million dollars to take down abandoned buildings, but commissioners did not agree to a dollar figure during their meeting.

“I not sure where that support is and whether there will be enough there to support the full 15 million,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners did come to a general consensus today funding for Hephzibah and Blythe Hephzibah in line for six million dollars Blythe one million in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6