Commission considers Gold Cross rate increase request

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – It’s a move that could make getting in an ambulance more expensive. Gold Cross Ambulance rates are set under an agreement the company has with the city.

But with transport costs rising across the state Gold Cross is asking city leaders to amend the agreement to allow the company to increase fees to meet what other companies are now charging.

But officials say the increase would only be billed to those covered by insurance.

“This is the billing rates to bring it up to be comparable to the other cities in Georgia and its fur the insurance rates so it’s an agreement Augusta has they’re not asking for anything that any other city has gotten,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners put off a decision on the rate increase until after Gold Cross and the Administrator hold a meeting later this week.