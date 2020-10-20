Commission addresses Fire Department needs report

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Completed in September the needs assessment for the Augusta Fire Department found a lot of management issues and recommended the department makes changes.

“Now what changes,I don’t know just yet but we at least need to sit down and talk about it as commissioners and try to get the Fire Department back on track,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners holding discussion of the assessment at Tuesday’s meeting Commissioner Brandon Garrett saying the assessment shows a department is need of leadership changes

“Reading the assessments and years of the other issues that have been on going I think the time is here for a change in leadership, said Commissioner Garrett.

“You want to see the chief removed?”

The Chief is at retirement age if that’s the way he wants to do it I think that would be appropriate,” said Garrett.

The assessment said the chain of command is almost nonexistent in the Fire Department, but the assessment also criticized commissioners involving themselves in complaints from firefighters

“The chain of command starts with the comission the commission has constantly interfered in the operation of the Fire Department in the leadership area,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Commissioner Garrett wanted to hear from the company that did the assessment other commissioners saying there was no need to.

“I don’t want to hear from them I understand the assessment we don’t need any personal attitudes or opinions,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The needs assessment said the city providing ambulance service has been an explosive issue and a cause of mandatory overtime and commissioner voting to suspend city transports for a year,

Commissioners saying the ending the service won’t take place until after the attorney reports back in 30 days on the impacts.

n Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.