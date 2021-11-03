Comedy and craft beer show coming to Columbia County in December

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia County is excited to announce a new show coming to the Columbia County Performing Arts Center Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Brew HoHoHo: Craft Beer & Comedy is sure to be a fun, festive celebration and will feature some of the brightest national comedians on the scene today!

The event kicks off AT 3:00 p.m. with the special outdoor “Yuletide Beer Garden” featuring delicious craft beer, various food trucks & vendor options.

Then the fun(ny) begins INSIDE the brand new Columbia County Performing Arts Center with live comedy!

Yuletide Beer Garden is free admission, tickets to Comedy Show $20.

Tickets on sale Friday, November 5th at 10:00am at www.thecenterofcc.com