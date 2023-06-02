AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Poncere is taking the city of Augusta by storm as an actress, comedian, and now a talk show host. Poncere sits down with WJBF Digital about her journey and how she is using her gift to make the world laugh, love, and learn.

Thank you so much for joining us. We are glad to have you here. Now, first question, how did you get started into comedy?

So, I actually started doing stage plays in 2007, and that is my passion, that is my love, that is my home: stage. There was a concert coming to Augusta, I believe the artist was Bishop Noel Jones out of Atlanta, and because I played a comedic role in that stage play, one of the writers asked me to perform comedy for that particular concert that was coming to Fort Gordon. I just agreed to it. I really didn’t think about what I was signing up for, but I performed a comedy set, and it went well, and ever since then, I’ve been performing throughout the CSRA.

So, you are also a licensed therapist, and you have licensed for over 15 years. How do you tie in your profession with your artistry?

I think that they are a little bit different, but I think they go hand-in-hand to some degree. As a comic, we tend to observe, we tend to analyze, and we make our impressions about situations, and I think as a therapist, I think that’s exactly what we do. When our clients present to us with certain symptoms, we analyze it, we try to figure the root of the issue, and then, we make a clinic judgment, impression, and/or diagnosis about the presenting problem. I think that comics are the same. We sit around, we observe, we analyze, and we give you our interpretation of what wesee… in our own way… good, bad, or indifferent. (Laughs) Yes, that’s what we do.

Mental space has definitely been an important conversation over the last few years especially in the entertainment space. How important is mental health when it comes to being an entertainer?

I think it’s critically important. I think it’s important to anyone in any respective field. I think that you should have good work ethics. I think we all should work hard. I think that we all should have goals. I think that we should be working towards those goals that are meaningful and are in line with our purpose. However, I do believe that it is also important that you are balancing these things so that you are not compromising your mental health. I don’t think you’ll always be balanced in life, but I think you really need to think about this: “What can I do in the most efficient way that does not compromise my mental health and/or lead to a mental disorder?”

Now, you are the host of your own show, The Poncere Show. What pushed you the direction of doing a talk show?

So, I’m going to be honest with you. I have been working with iHeart over the years, and one of the radio personalities noticed that I love helping people. Mental health, the field is definitely my calling, but I also have a passion and a gifting to make people laugh. So, she just commented one day, “Why don’t you find a way to bring those two together?” For many years, I pondered on how to do that because someone else said the same thing. So, this is my way of really merging arts and entertainment with transformative dialogue. Not only do I want to offer clean comedy, clean entertainment, wholesome entertainment, I want us to have discussions that are fun and humor-infused. You’re going to get real laughs, real talk, but you’re also going to get real solutions. That’s why I always bring different people from various backgrounds that are experts regarding the topics that I will be presenting.

Your next show is June 11th. What can audiences expect in this next show?

Ohhhhhhh, we have a line-up for you. So, our special guest artist is Avery Sunshine. We have Comedian Nikita B; she’s been seen on BET Network and is out of Charlotte, North Carolina. We also have a dynamic guest panel that includes Ernesia Wright, who is the owner of the Georgia Soul organization, Dr. Terrence Vandiver, who is a business leader, Dr. Margaux Brown, who is an AU professor and licensed professional counselor, and Nichelle Wilson, out of Atlanta who works with an organization that supports mothers so that they are well spiritually, mentally, and emotionally. We’re going to be talking about betting on you. This show is for anyone that is ready to move forward in life. They’re tired of sitting on the sidelines of life, and sometimes, we have to challenge our mindset because you know and I know that there is so much more to us. Sometimes, we get stuck, and we need to learn how to do the hard things even the things that we are afraid to do. Push forward and do it! This is the year that we need to be very action-oriented and making sure that we are doings that are in line with our purpose, our passion, and what we’re supposed to be doing on Earth.

If people want to purchase tickets, how can they do so?

Tickets can be purchased at www.theponcereshow.com. Doors open at 5:15, and the show starts at 6 P.M. at the Augusta University Maxwell Theater.