Comedian Billy Anderson recording new comedy album in his hometown of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Comedian Billy Anderson is in town recording his new comedy album at Le Chat Noir.

Anderson is originally from Augusta and has been doing stand-up comedy for ten years.

“When I lived here, there was no stand-up comedy in Augusta. So, when I came back I said, ‘How cool would it be to record my album in my hometown,’ and I couldn’t think of a better place that Le Chat Noir to do it,” said Anderson.

Anderson has been featured on SiriusXM, FOX television, and his Dry Bar comedy special has gotten over 10 million views.

They will be recording five shows over the next few days.

Anderson encourages people to come out and be a part of the audience.

“Thank you to Le Chat Noir for supporting comedy in this area. You know, if we want great comedy to happen, it needs to start from the ground up and Le Chat Noir’s doing that,” said Anderson.

If you’d like to buy tickets to one of the shows, click here.