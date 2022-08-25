COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County student brings a weapon on to school property.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 25th at Columbia Middle School.

According to Columbia County School District Police, a student brought a personal defense device that is capable of emitting a low-voltage shock.

Authorities say that the device was immediately confiscated after police were called in to investigate.

According to the authorities, there was not any kind of threat made to students or staff members.

School officials say that even though the device is only capable of emitting a low-voltage shock, there is a zero tolerance for weapons on school property, and officials state that all parties responsible will be held accountable in accordance with the Columbia County School District Code of Conduct.