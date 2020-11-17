Columbia County Schools to offer free virtual academy for next school year

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WJBF) — School leaders said Columbia County’s Virtual Academy or CVA will be different from the learn at home option we’ve seen in schools during the pandemic.

Teachers will be specifically trained in digital learning and more equipped to help virtual learning students.

” The teachers are just better apt at doing that. The way the classroom flows, the types of tools they use to collect data and how they use that data to identify the strengths and weaknesses of students and to personalize the learning for the student,” Director of digital learning Nic Carroll said.

Students will be able to choose from a full time or part time curriculum while having more flexibility in their schedule.



” A student that is meant for it is going to thrive in this environment and enjoy the flexibility and enjoy the personalized learning of it,” Carroll said.

School leaders said CVA could also help with Covid social distancing guidelines if they are still in place next school year.



” The more virtual learners we have that aren’t in the buildings the less we have to distance. Its the less that we’ll be crowding in classrooms and things like that. With or without Covid CVA is going to be stood up next fall,” Columbia County Schools associate Superintendent Dr. Jeff Carney said.

Parents can attend a live stream virtual meeting on December 7 to learn more about the Columbia Virtual Academy.

Enrollment for the virtual academy starts on December 8 and will run until January 19 2021.