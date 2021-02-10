Columbia County Schools seeing increased demand for substitute teachers

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — Timothy Hunter has been a substitute teacher for two and half years, but with the coronavirus pandemic getting back into the classroom has raised some concerns.



” My primary concerns were getting my family sick. I didn’t want them to get sick,” Hunter said.

Across the state schools have been finding it hard to keep substitute teachers in classrooms during the pandemic.

In Columbia county, assistant superintendent Michelle Sherman said more teachers temporarily out of their classrooms due to illness or quarantining, has increased the demand for substitutes.



“Anytime the teacher gets the virus its the mandated ten days out so you’re looking at a full week of school plus a few days which can be a bit of a challenge to cover those classes,” Sherman said.

School leaders said they know health and safety is a concern, but they have protocols in place to keep substitute teachers safe.



” We have the ionization modules in the classrooms, we are constantly wiping and cleaning, we have the plexiglass dividers. we have so many precautions in our schools,” Sherman said.

Hunter said he’s still working as a sub and encourages others to get back into the classroom.

” We need more subs, especially more guy subs. So, for men don’t be afraid to come out and do it. Its an awesome job.”

For those interested in applying as a substitute teacher the job requirements are as follows: