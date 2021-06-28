Columbia County school recognized for excellence

Evans, GA (WJBF)- A Columbia County Charter School is being recognized by the Georgia Department of Education.

The School for Arts Infused Learning, or SAIL, received the Arts Integration School of Excellence Award. It is awarded to schools where students have access to art integration in every subject they study.

Gene Dunn, Executive Director at SAIL, said that getting the award means they are doing something right. He said most children learn better in subjects that interest them.

“By using an area of interest that our scholars are interested in and tying it to math or tying it to social studies, and vice versa, it engages them and piques their interest. And by that engagement they are more likely to retain and learn that information.”

Dunn said receiving the award is a humbling experience.

“It’s just an honor. It’s an honor to have our staff recognized. They’ve worked so hard. And in this year, especially in the pandemic, so I’m really just very proud of all of our staff and scholars.”

SAIL also received its initial accreditation this past year, which Dunn said is exceptional because they did it during a difficult pandemic.