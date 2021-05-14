Columbia County School operating systems being investigated by forensic specialists after incident

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District’s operating systems reportedly experienced unspecified technical issues this week.

The district released a statement saying that, due to the nature and scope of the incident, it’s now under investigation by a third-party forensic specialist.

Currently, systems are being restored to working order, as quickly and securely as possible.

The school district says that there was little to no interruption to school operations as a result of the incident, and that the investigation is expected to conclude within the next few weeks.

“The Columbia County School District values its employees and students. The safety and security of personal data are of the highest concern and priority,” says Superintendent Dr. Steven Flynt.

