COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF)- “We realized that long ago that much of our curriculum and the things we’re teaching don’t really include anything cyber related to it and it’s such an important factor right” said, James Vanmeter, Columbia county school district chief information officer.

The Columbia County school district is rolling out its new NexGen cyber for K-12 students.

It’s a curriculum that is set up for cyber education. During the board of education work session, they mapped out what the curriculum will look like.

They created a cyber task force for all things technology-related.

“When we talk about cyber education we’re talking about the connectivity of technology that our children are faced with on a daily basis” said, Michele Sherman, Columbia County schools associate superintendent.

“things like coding and pattern identification and all those things in cyber that lead into jobs like robotics and artificial intelligence” said Vanmeter.

And for parents who may wonder if this curriculum will be tough for students to learn, school leaders say it’s as easy as 1,2,3……

” Like an algorithm is nothing more than a process right kids know what a process is I do this step by step by step by step” said Vanmeter.

There is not a time frame of when this curriculum will begin for students, Right now it’s still in the planning process.