Columbia County School District hiring for positions at Career Fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County School District will have a career fair at Columbia Middle School.

It will be from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM Tuesday afternoon.

They are hiring a broad spectrum of people, from nutrition assistants, to custodians, and even bus drivers.

For bus drivers, you must be 21 years old, pass the drug and alcohol screening, and have a safe driving record. The school district pays for your Commercial Driver’s License training.

Business attire is recommended, as qualified candidates will have on-site interviews.

The school district is taking the necessary steps to keep safe during this time.

Masks are required to enter and exit the building. Staff will be sanitizing necessary areas. A safe social distance is asked of those in attendance.

If you are attending, it is also encouraged to wear business attire. Qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview.

You can apply when you get there, but it is encouraged to do so online and to submit your resume to alicia.lowe@ccboe.net.