Columbia County School District announces new graduation location and dates

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has announced a new location and dates for Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies.
Commencement ceremonies will take place in May at Evans Towne Center Park.
Here is a list of graduation times and dates for the Class of 2020:
- Harlem High School – 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020
- Greenbrier High School – 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020
- Grovetown High – 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020
- Lakeside High – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020
- Evans High – 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020
“We are grateful to Columbia County for working with us to create a memorableDr. Sandra Carraway, Superintendent of Schools
experience for our graduates right here in our own community. Holding
commencement at Lady A is a cost-effective and convenient way for us to safely
accommodate family and friends, as they celebrate the hard work of their graduates.”
More information will be released soon, such as instructions for students and their families. Please continue to check the CCSD website and social media for updates.
