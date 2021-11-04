Columbia County planning commissioners deny rezoning plan for proposed hotel in Appling

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — Dozens of people showed up to a Columbia County planning meeting Thursday night to voice their concerns about a proposed rezoning plan that would bring a hotel and gas station to Appling.



” I’m hoping that enough voices are heard that they decide not to rezone,” Appling resident Marianne McCall said.



Many Appling residents not in favor of the proposed plan.

” I just don’t feel like we need this kind of commercialism in our community,” Donna King said.



A line of residents showed up Thursday night to let the planning commission know exactly how they felt.





” Everyone has a right to voice their own opinions and as you can see from the crowd, there are many people in Appling that feel the same way,” King said.



Marianne McCall has lived in Appling for 25 years.



She says she wants to keep the close-knit community she’s grown to love.



” Its neighbors taking care of neighbors and with all the growth that’s going to disappear and so its really wonderful to be able to count on those that live near you,” McCall said.



Their voices were heard as the planning commission voted against rezoning the parcel in Appling.



The planning commission also discussed rezoning an area in Owens road — it would turn a 34-acre parcel on 4315 and 4299 Owens Rd into a residential subdivision.



A decision on that motion was postponed until December 2.