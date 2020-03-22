Columbia County not ordering businesses to close

Columbia County (WJBF)- In a statement Chairman Doug Duncan said that Columbia County will not be following Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis’s decision to close businesses.

He says that they encourage business owners to do what they feel is in the best interest of the community, but that the Board of Commissioners, will not be mandating the closing of any businesses, restaurants, bars, gyms and salons in Columbia County at this time.

He states that the Board has already taken measures by closing all county offices, parks and facilities and they encourage citizens to practice social distancing, utilize drive-thrus and curbside services, and abide by the recommendations of the CDC.

Chairman Duncan also says that they will continue to monitor any and all updates from the President, the CDC, Governor Kemp, and Georgia Department of Health.