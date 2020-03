EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) --- For some people from our area, what was supposed to be a dream vacation was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak. A Hawaii voyage from the coast of California. Passengers of the Grand Princess Cruise Ship are no longer quarantined and are returning home. The trip was aborted after passengers started reporting COVID-19 symptoms.

"It's four days to sail to Hawaii, and each day you're on a different island for four days," explained Teresa Duncan-Johnson. "Then you sail back; it was on our way back when we found out about the coronavirus."