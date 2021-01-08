Columbia County moving forward with plans to create single judicial circuit

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — Columbia County leaders said they are pushing forward with a proposal to create a single judicial circuit.

The proposal has received opposition and Columbia County administrator Scott Johnson said as recently as this week, Richmond County administrator Odie Donald asked leaders to hold off on moving forward.

However, Johnson said there was no agreement to postpone the bill and Columbia County will still be moving forward with what they believe is in the best interest of Columbia county residents.



” Columbia County officials are moving forward just as we have been all along. I did tell the administrator that we are always willing and open to dialogue. I think it’s good that the communities do that and we will continue to do that through this process and other processes,” Johnson said.

The bill, once drafted and presented, could go before the state legislature which begins its 2021 session on Monday. The single judicial circuit proposal could be a reality later this year.



” This is something that has been discussed for many many years and as Columbia county continues to grow we’re going to continue to explore the options and take necessary action to make sure that we’re doing the things that are in the best interest of the citizens of Columbia county.

We reached out to District Attorney Jared Williams for comment , but he declined our request for an interview.



If the legislature approves the plan and Governor Kemp signs it, it could go into effect July 1st.