Columbia County man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography, second man indicted in separate case

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Christopher Dale Smith, 20, of Martinez, Georgia, was sentenced to 87 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the official release, U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Smith to pay $3,000 in restitution, and to serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.

“Online images of child pornography perpetually victimize our most vulnerable citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Identifying those who exploit children and holding them accountable brings a measure of justice for these victims.”

According to officials, the investigation of Smith began in January 2021 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip that identified images of child pornography.

Agents from the FBI then identified Smith and discovered dozens of images and videos of child exploitation on devices in his possession.

“The facts of this case are upsetting, and unfortunately all too common,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Smith’s sentence demonstrates the determination of the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to find those who prey on innocent children in our communities and bring them to justice.”

In an unrelated case, a second man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in a separate case.

Mark Christopher Greene, 46, of Appling, Georgia, has been indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury for possession of child pornography.

According to the release, that investigation, also involving NCMEC, the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, led to Greene’s indictment.

Authorities say the charge carries a statutory penalty upon conviction of up to 20 years in federal prison, along with substantial financial penalties and a period of supervised release after any prison sentence.

According to officials, criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.