COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Authorities are on the scene of a death investigation at a residence in Evans after a 61-year-old man has died.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Grand Slam Drive on Monday, August 22th.

Investigators say that a physical fight between two people was called into dispatch at 2:18 P.M., and the 61-year-old man identified as Howard Winning died during the fight.

Authorities say that they found Winning unresponsive in the bathroom.

Authorities add that the 41-year-old male that was involved in the fight has been identified as Anthony Burns, and he was taken into custody and is considered a suspect.

Investigators say Winning and Burns lived at the aforementioned residence.