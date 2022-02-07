Columbia County man arrested and indicted on felony murder charge from a 2020 death

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been arrested and indicted on the charge of felony murder by a grand jury for the death, which allegedly resulted from the distribution of Fentanyl.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Colin James Magill, 30, of Grovetown, GA, was arrested Friday, February 4th, following an investigation into the death of 28-year-old Alex King from Martinez, which happened on July 19th, 2020.

Authorities say the indictment was issued by the Columbia County Grand Jury and announced by District Attorney Bobby L. Christine and Sheriff Clay N. Whittle.

“Drug pushers have devastating impact on our community and its citizens,” said District Attorney Christine.

“Your District Attorney’s Office will apply maximum effort in prosecuting those who distribute illicit poison. We pray to prevent future tragedies by assisting law enforcement in driving dealers from our midst.”

“The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office works relentlessly on these cases to help bring closure to the victim’s

family,” said Sheriff Whittle. “Let this to be a message to all drug dealers: If you are selling Fentanyl and it causes death and we can prove you are the drug dealer who sold it, we will come after you for murder.”

An indictment is merely an allegation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a

reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The charge of Felony Murder carries a statutory sentence of life in prison.

The case is being prosecuted by the Columbia Judicial Circuit Office of the District Attorney.