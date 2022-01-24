Chamber of Commerce hosts Columbia County Restaurant Week

HARLEM, Ga (WJBF)- Starting January 24th, the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce and Conventions and Visitors Bureau is hosting its second annual Columbia County Restaurant Week.

The goal is to highlight these local eateries and encourage people who’ve never been to visit them. Each featured business will run a special for the week.

Renee Dean, co-owner of The Acorn in Harlem, participated last time and said it brings new faces to her business.

“It’s always fun to get new people in and particularly on the other side of the county who don’t come to Harlem all the time. It’s really nice. It gives them an incentive,” Dean said. “Some people see the list and actively go find the restaurant that’s on the list. So, that’s great for us because it brings people who would ordinarily not even be in Harlem.”

It’s good for the community and good for the businesses too. After a rough time because of the pandemic, she explained that these small businesses need the boost.

“We love that. And it gives us a chance to impress people. It gives a chance for them to see something new and for us to meet new friends. And just to really give them something they can’t find in town,” said Dean.

The Acorn is offering one free order per table of Acorn Cakes to those who come in this week.

