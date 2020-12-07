Columbia County hosts 56th Christmas parade amid pandemic

Evans, GA (WJBF)- With just a few weeks until Christmas, thousands of people filled Columbia County streets to see everything that’s merry and bright. The Columbia County Christmas Parade was one of few holiday events in the CSRA that was not cancelled due to COVID. NewsChannel 6 talked to parade goers to see how the pandemic has affected their holiday plans.

The 56th Annual Columbia County Christmas Parade in Evans brought out marching bands, decorated cars and floats. And some of those looking at the excitement amid the pandemic wore masks, but many did not. One young band member says while she was excited to participate in this year’s parade, the number of people without masks made her nervous.

“I was nervous for like, the people, because I look around and there’s not a lot of people wearing masks. And that’s important. People should wear masks for their well being,” said Ellie Connolly.

After a year filled with disappointments and cancellations, people in the CSRA flocked to Columbia County to watch the Christmas Parade. One couple traveled a little way to join in the festivities.

“We’re from Aiken, South Carolina and we have come over to the Columbia County fair, I say fair, the Columbia County Tree Lighting and Parade today to just to celebrate the season,” said Stacey Stone. “Everything has been cancelled with COVID and so there’s just not a lot going on anymore and we definitely wanted to be able to come out and celebrate with our family.”

Stone says she and her husband have been strictly following CDC guidelines all year, including during holidays. She says they feel safe attending the parade.

“Well we were kind of iffy at first, but Columbia County has always been really good with their ordinances as far as everybody wearing masks and protective gear. So we’re pretty comfortable with it.”

Sonya Lang went to the parade with her 7-year-old daughter. She says she didn’t initially plan on going.

“My daughter. She was very insistent that we do something together, so I figured the parade was a good start. And she went last year and enjoyed herself so I wanted to be a part of it this year,” Lang explained.

Lang says the holidays are difficult this year.

“I have to think about my parents. They’re not young anymore. They’re up in the age and my mom has underlying conditions. So I have to think about who I’m around and being around her,” said Lang. “So we’re just kind of scaling everything down and it’s just small family gatherings. We’re just sticking close to one another and making sure we’re safe.”

Connolly, who attends Greenbrier High School, tells us that despite being nervous about health and safety, she was excited to get to march in her first Christmas parade as a high school band member.

“Because everything got cancelled, our vacations got cancelled and then this happened and I’m just glad we got to do this,” smiled Connolly.

Despite everything going on in the world right now, families told us they were glad to attend the parade even just to have a small moment of normal.