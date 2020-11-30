Columbia County has a jam packed December of holiday fun

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – With Thanksgiving over, what do we have to look forward?

Columbia County has a jam packed December to keep the normalcy alive.

The holiday lights were put in just last week. During the day time, it doesn’t look like much, but at night Evans Towne Center Park turns into a winter wonderland.

Community Events Specialist, Emily Freeman, says, “the 12 days of Christmas are back here. We are putting in our big Christmas Tree which that will be lit on Sunday December 6.”

The County is partnered up with the Christmas parade to bring a special guest in town.

“They are going to end right here. So, then Santa gets off the parade, comes to the stage, and we have our program. He lights the tree, we blow up some fireworks and then the Tim Hall Band is going to do a little concert,” says Freeman.

I know what you’re thinking, all of this in the midst of a pandemic?

“It’s a large park and the capacity for this park is around 14,000 total and we are not going to have 14,000 people here each day,” says Freeman.

They will also be printing out signs to remind everyone to stay 6 feet a part and there will be tents around the park with hand sanitizer stations.

“We’re just helping people remember to stay safe and still enjoy the park,” says Freeman.

That’s the motto here in the number one place to live, enjoy the amenities with good company.

“It brings back a sense of community and families can come and do this. They’ve already been quarantined together. They can come here and just enjoy something to do as a family. So it brings back that sense of maybe we can’t all be together, but a few of us can come here and enjoy the lights,” says Freeman.

There will also be a Get the Grinch contest starting the first of December. You can find the grinch around the park and get a prize.

But don’t be a grinch! Happy Holidays.