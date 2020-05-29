Columbia County Graduation commences at Lady Antebellum Pavilion

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County seniors will walk across the stage today and tomorrow.

Thanks to the pandemic, it was rescheduled and moved from the James Brown Arena to Evans Towne Center Park.

Only four people per student are allowed with a free entry ticket.

Family and friends are required to bring their own chairs, social distance, and a mask is a required until they are seated.

For those who can’t attend, it will be livestreamed at your student’s respective date and time of graduation. You can CLICK HERE for that link. It will also be recorded.

Superintendent of Columbia County Schools:, Sandra Carraway, says, “from the start of this virus, one thing rang clear to us: Our families wanted a physical graduation, and so we were going to do whatever it took. If it meant having it in July, or thankfully now, at Lady Antebellum Pavilion, we are going to have the best ceremony possible.”

If a student cannot go, they will have their picture on a big screen and still call their name. If there is bad weather, they will push it to Sunday and Monday.

The times and dates for commencement are as follows:

Harlem High School – 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020

Greenbrier High School – 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020

Grovetown High – 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020

Lakeside High – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020

Evans High – 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020

For more detailed information on ticketing CLICK HERE.