Columbia County gas station clerk hit in face by customer, suspect sought

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – On Thursday April 29th, the man pictured arrives at the Circle K located at 4403 Washington Road in a dark colored Pontiac.

The suspect with close cut hair and wearing a black t-shirt and green sweatpants gets into a verbal altercation with the clerk and is ultimately told to leave the business.







The suspect then struck the clerk in the face with his hand before leaving.

The man is wanted for Simple Battery.

If you recognize the man pictured, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.