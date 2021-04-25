Columbia County Divers searching for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Columbia County Fire Rescue dive team aids in  Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.

On Sunday 25, 2021 at 4:57pm Columbia County Fire Rescue dive team was called to help search for missing boaters near the Cherokee Boat Ramp.

Chief Jones from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office did tells that there were two boaters out on the water, one man fell into the water the other tried to go in after him and neither have been seen since then.

The names of the missing people are still unknown at this time.

