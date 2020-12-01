Columbia County BOE a finalist for Governance Team of the Year

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County School’s Board of Education was recognized in a big way last night.

The Georgia School Board Association named them a finalist for Governance Team of the Year.

The Columbia County Board of Education had to fill out a lengthy application to show the state board association all that they’ve done to better students lives.

In fact, this is the second time the county has been a finalist. Because of the pandemic there was a virtual banquet last night.

On Wednesday, school staff will take part in a legal workshop training. Thursday and Friday begins the big conference.

Columbia Coounty Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carraway, says, “we’ve spent our entire career trying to do what’s best for children, giving our students in Columbia County the best education possible in a safe, positive environment. So, by our completing this application, it just solidifies that we are doing the right thing.”

I spoke to Dr. Sandra Carraway about any current school updates. She hopes students will back full time in-person in January.