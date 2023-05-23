AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing images of child sexual abuse.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Bradley Fearneyhough, 35, of Martinez, pled guilty to Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the court documents, the FBI received an online tip in May of 2022 that Fearneyhough possessed images that depicted child abuse.

Authorities say Fearneyhough was arrested after interviews and searches of his electronic devices, and agents say they found hundreds of images of child pornography on multiple devices in his possession, including videos depicting sexual abuse of children as young as infants.