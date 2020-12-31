‘Collard Green Caucus’ gives out collard greens to 400 families and encourages early voting ahead of Senate runoff election

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Thursday’s downpour didn’t stop dozens of people from showing up for the Black Voters Matter and the Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition’s ‘Collard Green Caucus’.

Organizers gave out collard greens, black eyed peas and cornbread to 400 families, but it was also an effort to get voters to the polls.

Greater Augusta Interfaith Coalition executive director Rev. Christopher Johnson, said a lot is on the line in this critical race which will decide which party will control the US Senate.



” This election is very vital because Medicare is on the line, social security is on the line , VA benefits are on the line, health care is on the line and whole lot of items that affect every day bread and butter issues that human beings face everyday in America is on the line. This is not an Augusta problem or Georgia. This is a universal issue,” Johnson said.

Polls open at 7 am on election day Tuesday January 5.