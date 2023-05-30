AUGUSTA, Ga. ( WJBF) – Fire Engine 16 had to be rescued in Augusta on Tuesday.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, just before 4:00 p.m. Engine 16 was exiting a parking lot when the pavement unexpectedly caved in. The incident took place in front of the Goodwill on 3120 Peach Orchard Rd.

Fire Officials says, a thorough inspection was conducted of the fire department’s apparatus, and no visible damages were found.

Property management was advised of the sinkhole and the area has been closed off for safety.

Engine 16 is back in action and has returned safely to the station.