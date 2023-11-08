NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — Keep up with all the biggest winners and moments from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ at the 57th Annual CMA Awards live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

CMA Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
  • Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
  • One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Jelly Roll

  • Zach Bryan
  • Parker McCollum
  • Megan Maroney
  • Hailey Whitters

Vocal Group of the Year

WINNER: Old Dominion

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Miland
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War and Treaty

Musician of the Year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

  • Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)
  • Rob McNelley (Guitar)
  • Derek Wells (Guitar)
  • Charlie Worsham (Guitar)

Single of the Year

WINNER: “Fast Car” – Luke Combs 
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton 
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

  • “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson 
    Producer: Jay Joyce 
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 
  • “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll 
    Producer: Austin Nivarel 
    Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun 
  • “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis 
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley 
  • “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) 
    Producers: HARDY, Joey 

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Fast Car” – Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

  • “Heart Like A Truck” 
    Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson 
  • “Next Thing You Know” 
    Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne 
  • “Tennessee Orange” 
    Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams 
  • “wait in the truck” 
    Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt 

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells 

  • “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
    Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens 
  • “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
    Producer: Zach Crowell 
  • “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
    Producer: Dann Huff
  • “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce 

Music Video of the Year

WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) 
Director: Justin Clough

  • “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde 
    Director: Reid Long 
  • “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion 
    Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher 
  • “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll 
    Director: Patrick Tohill 
  • “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis 
    Director: Running Bear 

