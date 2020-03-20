Clubbing and Corona raises commission concerns

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Mayor Hardie Davis says many in the Garden City are not taking the coronavirus seriously.

Commissioners discussing what steps to take to combat the spread of the disease.

In South Carolina the bars and restaurants have been closed.

In Augusta the clubs are still open but Governor Kemp is saying local governments could change that.

“What he referred to is I’m going to leave that to the locals that is a decision this body and particular on Tuesday we need to be coming together collectively and let them make those decisions as I understand there was a club on Gordon Highway there we 300 strong in there last night and those types of things shouldn’t be happening right now,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

The City has authority to also issue a curfew, or to adjust fire regulations to lower the maximum number of people allowed in a bar or restaurant.