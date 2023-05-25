JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) – A club manager has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday night.

According to the Johnston Police Department, Joe Ben Dukes, who authorities say is in his mid-60s, was arrested Friday night and charged with a single count of Manslaughter in connection to the shooting of Willie Dublin, 38.

Authorities say the incident happened around 7:30 P.M. outside of a local club known as “The Spot,” which is located on Walker Street near the heart of downtown Johnston.

According to the Johnston Police Department, Dukes states that he was escorting Dublin off the property for being “unruly” when Dublin allegedly turned around and began to attack the much older club manager.

Authorities say that Dukes told investigators that he then fired his gun and struck Dublin in response to the attack.

According to authorities, Dublin was transported to the Edgefield County Hospital, but he was pronounced dead later that evening at 8:30 P.M.

Investigators says after the information that was gathered during the investigation, it was suggested that Manslaughter was the charge, as opposed to Murder, due to the lack of evidence of premeditation on Dukes’ part.

According to the Johnston Police Department, Dukes has been booked into Edgefield County Jail.