Clint Bryant’s Fade’s Barbershop Cook Off to support local charities held Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Many came out to a celebration at Fade’s barbershop in Augusta.

The inaugural Clint Bryant’s Fade’s Barbershop Cook Off was held at the shop Saturday, July 27.

The event was used to celebrate three young men who took a leap of faith and started their own business and now want to give back to their community.

There were 10 cooks, 10 grills and a whole lot of BBQ and chicken. “It’s a cook off because people like to eat and this is Augusta, Georgia and everybody likes barbecue,” Coach Clint Bryant told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “Since I’ve been the best around for a long time, all these young bucks come in here and try to beat me so that’s what’s it’s all about,” he added.

The cook off will raise funds for the boys and girls club of the CSRA, the 100 Black Men of Augusta, and the Ronald McDonald House.

Coach Bryant says the group hopes the event will grow in the future to maybe be held at Augusta Common to benefit not only 3 charities but maybe 10 to 12.