GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Grovetown has issued a boil water advisory for the areas of Wadsworth Court, Lottie Lane, and Charlotte Avenue.

Authorities say that the advisory is due to the repair of a water main resulting in loss of positive pressure, which may be disrupting residents’ water supply or causing water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to very low levels.

Officials say that there is a potential health hazard due to the microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure.

Officials state that in order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food.

In order to properly boil tap water to use, residents are to:

• Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container

• Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil

• Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) during a boil water advisory, boiled tap water or bottled water should be used for:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

• Making ice

• Drinking water for pets

The CDC says that other activities such as clothes washing, dish washing and other uses can be done

without boiling tap water, if done properly.

Officials with the city of Grovetown say that the advisory will stay in effect until the appropriate testing has been done to determine that there is no longer a public health concern, and customers will be notified immediately once the advisory has been lifted.

Official say once it has been lifted, residents should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.

If anyone has any questions, please contact the Public Works Director at (706) 863-4576.