AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta released a statement saying that recent media reports from other outlets that the city of Augusta is being held hostage for $50 million in a ransomware attack are false.

The city of Augusta sent out letter saying that those reports are incorrect.

The city of Augusta states:

Augusta’s Information Technology Department continues to work diligently to investigate the incident, to confirm its impact on our systems, and to restore full functionality to our systems as soon as possible. We continue to investigate what, if any, sensitive data may have been impacted or accessed. Danielle Hayes, Public Information Manager, Office Of The Mayor

According to officials, there will be a meeting of Augusta Commissioners at 2 P.M. on Friday in commission chambers, again, to discuss the topic of “Cybersecurity” with government officials.