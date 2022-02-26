AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The City of Augusta teamed up with the Augusta chapter of the NAACP Saturday afternoon for a Black History Month Parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds of people turned out on a warm, sunny day to watch a parade. The Black History Month Parade was originally the Martin Luther King Jr Day parade. It was supposed to be held in January, but because of the spike in COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant, organizers decided to postpone.

“It’s the first time we’ve put it together with Black History Month and it gives us something to really look at. We may go back and have a good conversation concerning that. And I think it would be bigger and better. We’ve been doing this for quite a while. Probably over 25 years,” said Reverend Melvin Ivey, President of the Augusta Chapter of the NAACP.

Reverend Ivey said Saturday was a beautiful day for a parade and that moving it to February is something to think about. He explained the parade has around 100 entries and takes around four months to plan. He credited Ingrid Carter for all of her hard work putting the parade together.

“Today is just the climax of a lot of hard work on her and her team. So I take my hat off to them. I don’t claim any success of that. I just tell her, ok, keep me informed and anything I can do to help, any phone calls I can make, any buttons I can push. I’m more than glad to help do that,” he said.

Reverend Ivey said he believes the parade is important because it reminds people that Dr. King was willing to give his life for what he believed in.