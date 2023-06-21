AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Aiken is tackling renovations for Hotel Aiken. “This is the result of a demolition by neglect order that was issued by the City of Aiken’s Design Review Board,” city manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.

Crews are hard at work, removing the worn-out awnings and taking out the entrance porch as part of the hotel’s exterior makeover. These changes were approved by the Design Review Board just last month. “There are gonna be some improvements made to the roof to eliminate shingles from coming off and also to seal up the roof to prevent leaking inside,” he added.

Preservation consultants evaluated the historical features of the building. They found that some elements, like the porch, were not original and were added at a later time. “We also, of course partnered with the Design Review Board, to make sure we met the requirements that were issued in their in their order to us to maintain the integrity of the building,” Bedenbaugh said. Those orders potentially prevent the demolition of a historic structures.

Looking ahead, there are plans to sell the building, potentially paving the way for a mixed-use development nearby. “Then we can determine, in addition to the existing hotel footprint, would any other property, east of B Lane, be part of that real estate offering,” he added.

It will take about a week for the entire project to be completed.